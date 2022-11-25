A Ghanaian prophet has said that the decision not to make Thomas Partey the substantive captain in the ongoing World Cup will lead to Ghana’s downfall

Apostle Richard Owusu added that the inclusion of two payers will also be the reason why Ghana doesn’t make it out of the group

He said that in the spiritual realm Ghana had been earmarked to win the World Cup trophy

A Ghanian preacher has said that the loss suffered by the senior national team, the Black Stars against Portugal in the first group game of the ongoing World Cup was because Arsenal’s midfield dynamo Thomas Partey should have been named as the substantive captain of the team

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @emmafaculty Apostle, Richard Owusu who was talking to his congregants said Ghana will exit the group stages of the ongoing 2022 World Cup because it failed to heed prior warnings regarding certain player decision and selections

Even though he did not mention names, he explained that two specific players should have been dropped from the team due to their bad omen.

“ I am a man of God and so things I see in the spiritual realm shouldn’t be taken lightly”

“Ghana would have won this World Cup if two particular players were dropped and Partey was made the captain. There are players in the team once they score a goal no that the team won't the match” he added.

Ghanaians react to comment by the Ghanaian preacher

The revelation by the preacher has divided opinions on TikTok with many asking him to name the two players if he is bold enough whereas others have also asked the officialdom of the Ghana Football Association to ignore the attention-seeking move by the prophet.

Oracle Member Odasani79

And who are those two players pls

Purity

Those two people owns the team. That name will be difficult to fade in the history of football

wisdom Nimoh

mention the name

general1_5

master stop it

Ghanaian Preacher's Prediction about Blacks Stars' Win Against Portugal Fails; Boldly Defends Himself in Video

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian preacher, Prophet George Asante, failed to correctly predict the match between the Black Stars and Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Before the Black Stars' first game at 974 Stadium in Doha on Thursday, November 24, 2022, the preacher had projected a win for the home team.

In a subsequent video, Prophet Asante explained that it was not a prophecy but a prediction. ''I never said thou sayeth the Lord.''

The preacher said he predicted like any other Ghanaian with love for the Black Stars and got it wrong like others whose predictions failed.

