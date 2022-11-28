Speaker of Parliament threw caution to the wind and engaged in wild jubilation after the Black Stars' victory against South Korea

The Speaker could not hide his joy after the referee blew the final whistle to bring the nail-biting 5-goal thriller to an end

The senior national team defeated South Korea by three goals to 2 in the second group H match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Following the victory of the senior national team against South Korea, there have been some interesting reactions and moments of wild jubilation.

The jubilation, which started from the stadium, poured onto the streets of Ghana.

Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Image Credit: @kwakuasanteb

Source: Facebook

President Akufo-Addo, Other Prominent Politicians Celebrate Black Stars' Win Over South Korea

Prominent personalities, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, also shared congratulatory messages over the solid display from the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

From Ghana's legislative arm, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, took the excitement a notch higher when he was caught on camera dancing to the winning goal from his office.

Speaker Bagbin Wildly Celebrates Black Stars’ Victory Against South Korea

, the ecstatic speaker punched his fist in the air as he celebrated after the final whistle of the match.

The people he was with could also be heard chanting as they were urging the speaker on.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting reactions that have greeted the speaker's exciting video.

Ampety Simon

this is so lovely. football unite us and also bring joy. when jubilation hits you any style is allow.

Obeng Sakina

Team ghana.. I really love the strength in all the 90minutes plus the other 10minutes.. bravo to all especially ayew. Kudus Mohammed n the coach too.. more vim to the third match with Uruguay.. we dey cam like kaikai

Fred Kankam Manteaw

As for Gh is only football dat brings us together........ Apart from football we r enemies

Cecilia Wilson

Old man take it easy. l.pray we take the cup to ease tension in.our country

Qatar World Cup: Akufo-Addo Excited By Black Stars’ Win Over South Korea, Says He’s “Proud Of The Entire Team”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the President had expressed excitement over Black Stars' win over South Korea in their second Group H match.

The Stars won over the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022, by three goals to two.

Taking to his Twitter page, president Akufo-Addo congratulated the Ghana national team for fighting hard for a well-deserved victory in the five-goal cracker.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh