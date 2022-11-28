A South Korean has congratulated the Ghana Black Stars for picking up a victory in their second game in the ongoing World Cup

He acknowledged that the two teams played well but Ghana converted their chances to claim all three points

South Koreans have high hopes that they will beat Portugal in the last game to advance to the knockout stages

A South Korean citizen has congratulated the senior national team the Black Stars for picking up a win in its second game at the World Cup game.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of Pulse Ghana, the Korean who looked disappointed admitted that both the Black Stars and the South Koreans played very well.

He said Ghana took their chances and took all three points.

Going forward, he admitted that South Korea would have to beat Portugal if they are to keep any hopes of qualifying for the next round.

“That is the last game and we are ready for it so we will see what happens,” he told Pulse Ghana.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended the South Koreans for putting up a gallant display.

@PerryPercy101

lol .... he understands everything. just trust the process

Kudus' double for Ghana sinks South Korea in World Cup Thriller

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus scored twice as Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a pulsating World Cup encounter on Monday to keep their World Cup hopes alive and leave Paulo Bento's side facing an early exit.

Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring against the run of play midway through the first half at Education City Stadium and Ajax midfielder Kudus doubled the Black Stars' lead.

Ghanaian fans clean up the stadium after the win against South Korea

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported in a separate story that some fans of the senior national team didn’t allow the magnitude of Ghana’s win over South Korea to get into their heads.

Before hitting the streets in jubilation, the Ghanaian fans went around the various stands in the stadium and cleaned it up.

The Ghanaians fans were taking a cue from Japan, whose citizens usually demonstrate that the best manners and habits are ingrained, pressed pause to tidy up first.

