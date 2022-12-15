Netizens let out massive belly laughs when a man tried to break into a house to use the toilet but failed

The viral clip racked up over forty million views on TikTok where many people wondered why it happened

The bizarre clip left folks howling because of the farting the man had been doing while trying to enter

Bathroom emergencies are the worst and can be utterly embarrassing. That's what one man experienced when he tried to break into the house of another person to use the toilet.

The man sounded like he was losing the battle with his bowels, making netizens laugh harder. Images: aidangallofficial/ TikTok, Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

aidangallofficial uploaded the clip on TikTok and shared that he didn't notice that the strange gent was farting. That was the primary focus for most of the folks who watched the clip, which made hilarious comments ensue.

A flatulent intruder

The whole situation is all types of weird. Having someone trying to break into your own home is terrifying in of itself, but someone doing it without specifying and just farting is such a bizarre thing to experience.

The person inside the home was quite calm at first but got impatient with the guy towards the end of the clip. Peeps couldn't hold back their laughter.

See the comments below:

‍️ said:

"Frank Gallagher vibes "

Cole asked:

"Why is he saying nothing? Like sir explain yourself a little bit "

Yuki Gnash mentioned:

"Realistic Taco Bell commercial."

Jayyroccc asked:

"But the real question is… What was in his hand?"

Rish2Sweet commented:

"He said the name 'Joe' several time so maybe he knows the guy."

Mark Pamaran said:

"The moment he talks is the moment he lose putting pressure on his cheeks "

Tray Maqulous shared:

"Sounds like he was losing the battle."

Ginger Collins920 posted:

"I’m just imagining if your door was unlocked. Him running in like this straight to your bathroom "

Source: Briefly.co.za