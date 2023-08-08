A pregnant Ghanaian woman, initially seen hawking on the streets to cover medical expenses and a loan, experienced a remarkable turnaround thanks to philanthropist Nana Tea

A pregnant Ghanaian woman, who was previously seen hawking on the streets to cover medical expenses and repay a loan, has encountered a life-changing moment through the kindness of Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Tea.

Witnessing her under the scorching sun, Nana Tea was deeply moved to make a positive impact on her life.

A TikTok video shared by Nana Tea showcased the transformation – the pregnant woman was treated with care at a mall, provided with essential supplies, and financially assisted for a successful delivery.

A pregnant Ghanaian lady undergoes a full transformation Photo credit: @nanateawashere

Source: Facebook

Recent photographs depict her remarkable transformation, rendering her almost unrecognisable from when she was spotted hawking.

Nana Tea assists a hawking pregnant woman in getting a transformation

This heartwarming video shared by Nana Tea has gone viral on social media, garnering lots of comments. Below are some of them.

fosuaapapabi said:

God bless you bro. Sometimes when am driving and see this i become sad and wish i can help but.....fameko no aww God bless my hustle

Favoured commented:

Heaven will always defend you in everything

Privateshakes indicated:

Some people are doing great things for others. And that's all we needed in this life. May the gods protect you.

Eric Papa Arthur Jnr stated:

That’s a returns, withdrawal n adjust register wey branch of Asa u dey

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh