A Ghanaian granny who lived in Ghana all her life has relocated to the US to join her children

Speaking to the SVTV Africa channel about her experience abroad, the old woman said she likes it there, adding that she will never return to Ghana again

Her interview attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they shared their views in the comments section

An old Ghanaian woman who recently relocated to the US has been left jaw-dropped by the beauty of the architectural designs of her new residence.

Obaatan, as she is affectionately called by her family, moved abroad to join her children who have lived in the US for many years.

Obaatan and her son taking a walk in the city of New York Photo credit: @owusuwaah69/TikTok

Obaatan has in several videos been spotted marvelling at the beautiful landscape of her new home when her first son took her on a tour of the city.

Sharing her experience abroad thus far with DJ Nyame on the SVTV Africa YouTube channel, Obaatan said is she happy to have travelled to the US to be with her children.

Obaatan said she was amazed by the highrise buildings dotted all over the US, adding that what she saw was nothing compared to what she had seen in Ghana.

Although she finds the weather there too cold, Obaatan said she is enjoying every bit of her stay in the US, vowing never to return to Ghana again.

"This place is like heaven, there is no noise here, and the place has not been littered. This place is really beautiful with highrise buildings. I will not go back to Ghana again. I like it here," she told DJ Nyame.

Ghanaians react to her video.

Obaatan's interview with DJ Nyame sparked a reaction among Ghanaians on social media who seemed shocked by her decision never to return to Ghana again.

@KWAKU GALAXY said:

"Even grandma don’t want to come back again. What about we the young ones."

@prince boateng replied:

"oh GhAna leaders why abrewa mpo is running away what about the youth Ghana leaders mogyimie."

@Be Focused also said:

"Long life grandma and more blessing to the kids that makes it possible for her to get there."

@Nana2022 wrote:

"Even grandma is not returning to Ghana again."

