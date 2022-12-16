Sika Official, a social media influencer is getting many inspired after an interesting revelation he made

The Twitter guru shared a 2018 photo in contrast with a picture that shows his progress four years on

He has moved from being a laborer to 'a big man' and some of his fans have had their hopes restored as a result

Popular Ghanaian social media influencer, Sika Official, known by his Twitter handle @sikaofficial, has inspired a lot of young people with his throwback photo.

Sharing the picture along with another showing his current looks, the gentleman revealed that he was a laborer hustling to make ends meet only four years ago.

The 2018 photo saw him looking all dirty in an uncompleted building which is a sharp contrast with his present life where he often dresses up neatly in a suit and tie.

Photos of social media influencer @Sikaofficial Photo credit: @sikaofficial

Source: Twitter

"We only have few days before this year ends so let me do this. Here’s a picture of me as a labourer in 2018 and a picture of me in my friend’s room in 2022 smiling," he captioned the photo.

How Sika's fans reacted to his old photo

@panther_xfit indicated:

I’m glad I met someone like you it all stated from whatspp status and here you’re today as one of the most sort after and prominent bloggers to greatness Love you bro ❤️

@benkbennett19 replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 mentioned:

Put water mark for the second pic before some bro go steal am.

@bodyfrags said:

Labouring doesn't end. Things get better. God bless the many years ahead of you.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh