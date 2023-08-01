During a wedding ceremony in Atlanta, USA, a Black bride refused to say the words "I will obey you" during the exchange of vows, as it was not discussed in counseling

The video of the incident, posted by idovideographyatlanta, has gone viral, sparking discussions on social media about empowerment and assertiveness in marriage

The bride's decision to stand her ground and challenge a traditional vow has garnered admiration and criticism on social media

A wedding ceremony in Atlanta, USA, took an unexpected turn when a beautiful Black bride stood her ground and refused to utter the words "I will obey you" during the exchange of vows.

The moment, captured on video by idovideographyatlanta, has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions.

The confident bride disagreed with the traditional line, stating that it had not been discussed during their counseling sessions, leading to a significant moment of empowerment and assertiveness.

Bride refuses to say crucial line in wedding vow Photo credit: idovideographyatlanta

Source: TikTok

As the couple exchanged their wedding vows in front of their loved ones and the officiating minister, the bride's refusal to repeat the phrase "I will obey you" caught everyone by surprise.

The minister attempted to find a resolution by offering to repeat that part for her, but the bride was resolute in her stance, insisting they proceed without it.

Many react to video of bride refusing to tell groom she will obey him

The video has sparked discussions on social media, with many praising or criticising the bride's courage to challenge a supposedly patriarchal vow. Below are some of the comments shared.

brandonmitchell1981 said:

but she want everything he has to offer....but not listen to her husband

MommyBrown commented:

wedding vows = terms and agreements. she's on the fine print with a magnifying glass

Laura Whitney-Goodwin indicated:

I asked the the obey part to be left out. Preacher looked at me like . He is not my dad he is my husband. GO GIRL!!!!

Watch the videos here:

