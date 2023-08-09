In Ghana, it is believed that some of the stable jobs that one can have is an employment in the security services

But one Ghanaian man who now lives in the United Kingdom said he had wasted his time as a police officer in Ghana

He said that he has achieved so much more in only two years abroad compared to what he was able to do in Ghana for 9 years as a police officer

A UK-based Ghanaian called Nana Yaw said he wasted nine years of his life working as a police officer in Ghana.

He said that he wished he had decided to travel abroad instead of joining the security service in Ghana. Nana Yaw said he joined the police just to survive since he was certain of receiving his monthly salary.

However, Nana Yaw said if he had travelled around the time he joined the police service, he would have been better off.

Nana Yaw said comparing the police service in Ghana and the UK he sees there is a great difference

"I wasted my life. I wasted my time because if I had travelled earlier, I would have achieved more for myself. Not to say that those in the service are wasting their time, but I think our leaders don't respect the police or any security person. But when you travel outside, they do respect them a lot, and they give them the basic needs."

In an interview with DJ Nyaami, he said that he wrote a letter to the appropriate office to notify them that he was going to school for two years outside Ghana. The permission was granted, and he left Ghana in 2020.

The poor wages and lack of incentives in the Ghana Police Service motivated him to move from Ghana. After he was done with school in the UK, Nana Yaw sent his resignation letter to the Police Service.

He said after staying in the UK for just two and a half years, he has been able to build a house back home which he probably wouldn't have been able to do if he was still police in Ghana.

Watch the interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh