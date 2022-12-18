Barely a month after the Church of Pentecost & other Christian organizations prayed for the cedi, it is recovering

When COP organized 3 days of fasting and prayers from November 10 to 13, they were heavily criticized

However, although no direct link can be established, the cedi has appreciated by about 50% barely four weeks after the exercise

The Church of Pentecost declared a period of fasting and prayers from Thursday, November 10, to Sunday, November 13, 2022, for the Ghana cedi to have a miraculous recovery.

At the time of the heated prayers, the cedi was trading for 15 cedis to 1 USD. However, just a month after the nationwide spiritual exercise, the cedi now trades at approximately 8 to 1 USD.

Although there is no way to prove whether the sudden rise of the cedi against the USD and other major currencies is linked to the prayers that were said, the incident is generating conversation on social media.

Photo of Pentecost leaders and cedi's turnaround Photo credit: COP; Richard Darko via Getting Images

Aside from the Church of Pentecost, the founder of Action Chapel International shared a video on his Twitter page which showed him leading a prayer, asking his spiritually-charged congregants to pray and seek God’s intervention against the freefall of the local currency.

"Open your mouth, put your hands together, prophesy, speak to the cedi… open your mouth, speak to the cedi, prophesy, arrest the cedi, stabilize it in prayer. In the name of Jesus," the popular man of God is heard praying in the short video filmed on November 7, 2022.

A Facebook user named James Boakye-fordjour, for instance, posted:

What is happening to the Cedi?. The Cedi is responding to PRAYER. Yet ,the media won't talk about it.

Traders Urged To Reduce Price of Goods As Cedi Appreciates Against Dollar

Meanwhile, traders have been asked by their mother association to review the prices of their goods downwards in response to the cedi’s recent appreciation against the dollar.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has said it has imperative for its members to put new prices on their goods to reflect the changes in the forex.

Vice chairman of the association Clement Boateng said they expect the cedi to even perform better in the coming weeks.

“We think for some time now the cedis has seen some stability even though expected it to appreciate further. And we think it is incumbent on us as an association to try as much as possible to advise our members to adjust their prices a bit to reflect the current stability of the cedis,” he said.

