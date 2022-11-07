The Church of Pentecost has declared a three-day fasting and prayer for the country

The leadership of the church is optimistic the prayer will provide a solution to the country’s ailing economy

The fasting and prayer session is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 10, and end on Sunday, November 13, 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

With no end in sight to the current economic crisis affecting the country, the Church of Pentecost believes a spiritual solution is needed at the moment to help turn around the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye Image Credit: DEACON GODWIN

Source: Facebook

Economic Crisis: Church Of Pentecost Declares Three-Day Fast To Seek God's Intervention

The church, which commands a rather large following in the Charismatic church industry, has thus declared a three-day fasting and prayer in all its branches across the country.

The move is to seek God’s intervention to address the general hardships which have led to agitations among a section of the populace.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A circular dated Saturday, November 5, 2022, directed all local branches of the church to ensure compliance with the fasting and prayer directive.

Economic Crisis: Pray For Wisdom For Our Leaders; Church Of Pentecost Rallies Its Members

“We should also pray for wisdom for our leaders to find immediate solutions to these challenges. All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result,” the circular signed by Chairman of COP Apostle Eric Nyamekye requested.

The fasting and prayer session is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Church Of Pentecost Laments Drop In Tithes, Offering Due To Russia-Ukraine War And Covid-19

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Church of Pentecost had expressed worry over the significant drop in the tithes and offerings at one of its branches in the country.

In a leaked letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, the church admonished the Downtown Ofaakor branch to do well to meet its annual targets for tithes and offerings despite the harsh global economic situation.

According to the contents of the letter, the target for the first half of the year is GH¢3,188,529, but the branch was able to raise GH¢2,780,537, with a difference of GH¢407,992.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh