A Nigerian man is banking on kindhearted folks to get items needed for his wedding which comes up in March 2023

In a list made public, the total stood at $1,285 (N573k) and includes things like house rent, Dubai hijab as well as shoes

The man who is an orphan narrated that his parents passed away when he was in secondary school

The marriage list of a man from Katsina state seeking support to organise his wedding has caused a stir on social media.

Halal Matchmaking, a platform that helps Muslims find their spouses, shared the man's marriage list on Twitter contained in a letter, saying it was emailed to them by a brother who needs help for his forthcoming marriage.

In the letter, the man identified as Hassan sought the organisation's help, noting that his wedding comes up on March 3, 2023.

Hassan said that his parents died when he was in SS 2 and that he earned a diploma in computer science from a polytechnic.

He attached a list of items needed for the groom as well as the bride below the letter. The list had a grand total of $1,285 (₵11,441).

Some of the things listed for the bride are four Dubai Hijab at $80 (₵710) each, five laces at $80 (N35,600) each, five pieces of jewellery at $100 (GH₵888.56) each

In another section labelled 'house' the man put their house rent at $250 (₵2000).

Social media reactions

@unabatedlord said:

"Dear brother pls source for a lasting solution to your financial situation first like seeking help for either starting a business or getting a job. If you by Allah get this help right now what will happen wen you are married? Will you continue begging to survive? Allahu allam."

@simified2 said:

"Is this playing , he is clearly not ready for marriage because he doesn’t have the means yet hence he should fast so Allah can provide for him so as to complete half of his Deen and be able to take care of his family."

@RASHIDATYESUFU1 said:

"Even rent, a lot of questions to ask here. Most of the items are material things that can wait.

"Why not go ahead and pay her bride price let her remain with her parents."

@NMallami said:

"Pls don't be too eager to judge people, you don't know what he did and you also don't know how far he came to this point all alone, so if you think you can help him, just do it and you feel you can't just skip the comment section or just wish him a good luck."

Igbo man expresses surprise at marriage list he was given

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an Igbo man had expressed shock after seeing the list he was given for marriage.

The Imo state indigene, in a Facebook post, said he had out of surprise questioned if the list was authentic. He went on to ask his Facebook friends whether or not he should go on with the marriage plans.

Sharing photos of the list, he wrote:

"See list that i collected yesterday from my inlaw house I was like is this for real please Do I still continue or stop please ehime mbano people why."

