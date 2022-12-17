A Ghanaian father has already given up all hopes to pay his son’s university fees after he heard the amount being quoted

In the video making rounds online, he advised his son to drop out because he won't get almost 3,000 cedis to pay for his school fees

Netizens who saw the video also revealed that other students were also paying even higher amounts

A Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after an audio he sent to his son bothering on the payment of school fees went viral.

In a chat shared by @voice of knust on TikTok, the man appeared to have been informed that the time to pay the university school fees of his two sons was due.

He was told that he would have to pay fees of ₵2,900 for one of his sons who was a continuing student offering petrochemical engineering.

The mention of that amount seemed to have annoyed him hence forcing him to tell his son that at the moment the best option will be for him will be to drop out of the university because the fees are just too much.

He added that after all what is the relevance of spending such huge amounts on school fees when there are no guaranteed jobs for graduates after they complete

Ghanaians say the amount is okay as school fees

The comment by the man seems to have sparked huge reactions with netizens quoting school fees other students are paying.

Empress. Riri

U people are forgetting that the person might probably not be the only child.May Allah make it easy for our parents

maame kofua

we're paying 5k hw3 Eno easy everywhere oo

user8356268163492

UHAS pay more than this

Opinion

Just 3k Hw3 that’s affordable. I think there should be a payment plan though.

Dr. MED

I was paying 3.2k for every semester at wisconsin

Dangotejnr‍♀️

Hw3 Legon we Dey pay 3500

Edel Soars

Regular is now Ghc3,869....I am in Legon and our fees have been released through our school mail

KNUST Releases Admission List for Applicants from Less Endowed Schools in Ashanti Region For 2022/2023

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has released the admission list for applicants from Less Endowed Senior High Schools for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Every academic year, the Kumasi-based university gives special preference to students from schools categorised as less endowed due to the non-availability of teaching and learning materials

Every year, KNUST hands admission to thousands of applicants from these schools, even though they may not have made the required cut-off grade for a particular course.

The admission of applicants from these schools is part of the public university’s effort to level the playing field for tertiary education between students from urban schools and those from rural schools (or less endowed schools).

