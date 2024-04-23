A video of a young man lamenting about the attitude of his loved ones has gone viral on social media

The man, who works as a cleaner abroad, said despite all that he does for his family and loved ones, they still do not appreciate it

Many people who commented on the video comforted the young man, with some urging him not to be bothered about that

A Ghanaian man who is currently a resident abroad has triggered an emotional reaction from netizens after he opened up about his struggle.

The man @godwintoxic, spotted in a video working, expressed unhappiness as he explained via the caption that working as a cleaner on an eight-hour shift daily would be enough for him, but in his desire to support his family and loved ones, he does an additional four-hour shift.

Despite all this, he lamented that the people he goes the extra mile to support were not appreciative.

He prayed to God to strengthen him so he could keep on with what he had been doing.

"Oh God ,continue to strengthen us cos sometimes I feel like giving up."

The touching video, which captured the man in tears as he worked, had raked in over 20,000 likes and 2000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians comfort the young man

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video comforted him regarding the ordeal he was facing.

Nana Boateng Lawrence wrote:

I remember how I walked through the cold one early morning just to get something for my love ones and one of them (a lady) went like so this is all you could send? Then started ranting about her kids

trulivinn stated:

Man I haven’t been home in 3 days now. Just been working double shifts but the plan now is not to even answer their calls anymore except family. I’ve done enough

Dr.Chantellee stated:

As you go extra for friends and family, May God go EXTRA for you

newgrace stated:

Hmmm some friends will be like, 3nti borga paa na woo sende 500 cedis Eii it is well.

Nana Ama Asante reacted:

Tell them, they don’t know s3 those $€£(100) is a whole shift’s money

LIL BRAIN stated:

You can’t satisfy humanity Brethren. Just do your best because In the long run,the favors you do for people pave ways for you too! Heavens won’t disappoint you

Grandpa added:

Bro, I used to work in a cleaning company from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and the daily mark was 50 cedis. It shall be well

Lazy people should not travel abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has advised lazy people to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The man in a video said the principle of success abroad is hard work hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He cited working for 11 hours nonstop simply because he needed money to pay school fees.

