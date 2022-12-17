A young lady has sent a message to her future husband after she graduated from GIMPA with a master's degree

In a video on TikTok, the young lady urged her future husband to make more money because despite the master's degree she wants to be a housewife

Netizens who saw the video congratulated her on her success with some guys indicating their readiness to be her husband

A young woman has cracked ribs online with a rather surprising comment she made after she bagged a master's degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @amisumatebiya in a message to her followers after her academic feat said the post-graduate degree will not alter her plans of becoming a housewife.

Pretty lady says despite her master's degree, her plans of becoming a housewife have not changed Photo credit @amisumatebiya/TikTok

Source: UGC

She sent a message to a future husband to work hard and make enough money so he can deliver on his mandate as a good husband.

She further added that she is poised to live a soft life and the master's degree won't stop that.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes.

Ghanaians comment on the video

Netizens took to the comment section to congratulate her whereas some guys also vowed to work hard and make enough in order to marry her.

SPOKEN-REX

Congratulations am in Dubai Making money to bring home for us please.

ajah torgbor

Am not sure you’ll accept my proposal because i don’t have such degree and qualification

Stefy

Legit u so pretty sis. N yes please soft life it

nanayaw❤️

Haha we are coming.. next year

Source: YEN.com.gh