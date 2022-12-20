At a wedding occasion, the groom hit his wife-to-be right before the pastor and at the church's altar

The awkward wedding incident was recorded by an attendee and sent social media users into a frenzy

Some people frowned at the groom's action sharing what they would have done if walking in the bride's shoes

While they stood at the altar for their church wedding, a groom suddenly gave his bride a slap in the face.

The unexplainable moment was captured in a video shared by @esthernice2 on TikTok.

He hit the bride in the face. Photo Credit: TikTok/@esthernice2

Source: UGC

Before the slap, the groom appeared to lean closer to his wife as if trying to give her a kiss. But he didn't eventually kiss her and settled for a slap.

It is not clear what may have inspired his action as the audio of the video was not understandable and the clip didn't exceed 17 seconds. Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

TarlishaB said:

"The lady is in trouble..... she is just smiling in pains.... if he can hit him at the alter, he can can do it anywhere.. we ladies have to be careful."

Oluwadamilola said:

"What’s this?"

I am Trini said:

"If that was a tradition,well it was going to be broken that day. And pastor was going to be giving him his last rites. One Casket please."

Jae Daniels said:

"I’m sorry. I blinked and missed something. l’m waiting for part 2 when the reception immediately turned into his memorial service."

Queen Kemi said:

"The pastor asked the husband to slap his wife to know her level of endurance some ladies prefer sufferness sha her earring even fell off."

watezydseer said:

"Shey the bride no get brothers ni? Because if na me be her brother that church no go contain me and the groom oo."

Groom slaps bride for teasing him with food at their wedding (video)

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that wedding days are supposed to be very happy moments for both the bride and groom. But for one bride, it was not the happy time she would have expected as the husband gave her a dirty slap on what was supposed to be their special day.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the bride and groom were seen standing beside each other. In what looked like a marriage rite, a woman lifted the veil off the face of the bride as the groom put food in her mouth.

After swallowing the food given to her by the groom, it was the turn of the bride to feed the man. But instead of putting the food in the guy's mouth, the lady decided to rather tease him and pulled away the food as he tried to get it into his mouth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng