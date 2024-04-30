A Ghanaian graduate has taken to social media to appeal to CEOs to and other Ghanaians to offer or help him find a job

In a post made of X (formerly Twitter), the KNUST graduate, who obtained a second class upper, said he possessed the necessary qualification for a job

Netizens who thronged the comment section shared varied opinions on how to deal with the unemployment rate

Ghana's high unemployment rate has left many youth in the country jobless, struggling and crying for help.

A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Richmond Owusu Boakye, has appealed to the general public to help him find a job.

In a post shared on Twitter (formerly X), the Second Class Upper degree holder said he needed a good-paying laboratory/industrial job.

He flaunted his certificate and asked anyone who could offer him a job or help him find one to reach out to him.

The handsome young Ghanaian man has been jobless for about two years. He completed school in 2022, per the details on his certificate. However, he is yet to secure a job.

Netizens react to post

Some netizens who saw the post, expressed varied opinions on the matter. Some shared similar experiences.

One user @Benjamin Kojo Dickson seized the moment to appeal for a job as well:

"Seeking employment where I can utilize my exceptional interpersonal skills to engage with customers, foster meaningful connections, and enhance overall customer satisfaction. Ready to make a positive impact."

@kanzowhytegh1 wrote:

"I think this is the only method that could help us the unemployed graduates cos we taya the printing of CVs and buying of brown envelopes."

First-Class graduate who completed in 2021 begs for employment online

In recent reports, YEN.com.gh has captured the stories of a number unemployed graduates seeking jobs.

In an earlier publication, a first-class graduate of Garden City University College was trending after announcing that he is searching for a job.

The young man who completed in 2021 bagged first class in Business administration. Many people who commented on the post urged him not to give up on his search for a job.

