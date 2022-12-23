A clip of Ghanaian civilians shouting at policemen over an incident has stirred reactions online

In the video, the angry civilians accused the police officer of smashing the windscreen of their car

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied reactions with some saying the civilians erred in their approach

A video of a group having a go at a Ghanaian policeman in uniform has surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @greattutu showed a group of men having a heated argument with a policeman by the roadside.

Apparently, they accused the policeman of allegedly smashing the windscreen of their car.

During the exchanges, one of the civilians went to face to face with the police officer and told him that he stinks of alcohol.

Ghanaian civilians accost angry citizens Photo credit@greattutu/TikTok

Source: UGC

The accusation was quickly rebutted by the policemen who tried to ward off the angry men as they kept hurling insulting remarks at him.

The 46-second video at the time of writing the report had garnered over 7000 likes and 300 comments.

Netizens who shared their opinion on the matter said indeed if the policeman did what he is being accused of then the men should have caused his arrest.

Others also said that civilians should be arrested for accosting a police officer in that manner.

user2572590611213

Why are law enforcers often breaking the law?

nanayaalipsy60

What dey are doing this day’s are so annoying

Don’t Die Poor

This is total foolishness...all this people should be arrested...how can you disrespect a policeman like this

obaapapabi

bcos of de uniform dey misbehave any how now adays. pple r getting tired n losing respect 4 dem

Police Commander Robbed At His Home While He Was On Patrol Duties

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that some unidentified robbers have broken into the home of a district police commander and stolen his flat-screen TV set.

The incident, according to reports sighted by YEN.com.gh happened at the Sawla District in the Savannah Region.

The high-ranking police officer had been out on patrol duties when the hardened criminals broke into his apartment to rob him.

The incident has thrown the Sawla district into a state of despair as many express worries that if the thieves could break into a police commander’s home to steal, then they could easily break into their homes too.

Source: YEN.com.gh