Ghana has ranked among the first 50 countries with the cheapest cost for mobile data in the world

A survey by Cable.co.uk reveals that Ghana has the cheapest cost of mobile data in Sub-Saharan Africa

Israel leads the pack for the cheapest mobile data according to the survey results from the telecommunications company

A new survey by a telecommunication think thank has ranked Ghana among the top 50 countries worldwide with the cheapest mobile data cost.

The study by Cable analysed 5,292 data plans from 233 countries and found that the cost of mobile data in Ghana was among the best in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Sub-Saharan Africa has just five countries among the top 50 cheapest in the world – Ghana, in 40th place overall, is cheapest in the region at $0.61 (approximately GH¢5).

"The region also has five out of the ten most expensive countries in the world, with Saint Helena the most expensive in the world ($41.06), joined by São Tomé and Príncipe ($29.49), Botswana ($15.55), Togo ($12.94) and Seychelles ($12.66) at the bottom of the table," the survey by the UK-based company explained.

Israel topped the ladder board of cheapest mobile data. According to the survey, with three-quarters of Israelis owning a smartphone, Israel boasts a higher smartphone market regime than the United States of America.

"Multiple providers offer huge data allowances with extensive 4G LTE and 5G network coverage," the report said.

The five countries with the cheapest mobile data costs, that is in terms of the average cost of 1GB of mobile data, are Israel ($0.04), Italy ($ 0.12), San Marino ($ 0.14), Fiji ($0.15), and India ($0.17), the report revealed.

Italy offers the cheapest mobile data in Western Europe and maintains San Marino's infrastructure.

Israel has been a global leader in the provision of 5G and continues to top the global table regarding the price of data. In comparison, much of India's population relies on mobile data to get online, fuelling demand and keeping prices low.

Government revises E-Levy targets downwards

YEN.com.gh has reported in an unrelated story that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has drastically reduced Ghana’s expected revenue from the E-Levy in 2022 from approximately GH¢7 billion to GH¢6.11 million.

In the 2022 budget, the finance minister put out a target of GH¢6,963,386,254 but has revised it to a little over GH¢6 million in the 2022 midyear budget review presented on Monday, July 25, 2022.

However, the Value Added Tax (VAT), another important tax for the government, has been revised slightly from GH¢14.5 billion to GH¢15.4 billion.

