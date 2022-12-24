A Ghanaian man living abroad has disappointed his family and loved ones after revealing he won't remit money this Christmas

In the video on TikTok, the man said his reason is because of how the cedi appreciated against the dollar.

Some netizens who saw the video agreed with the man with some saying the depreciation has affected them

A Ghanaian man has sent a message to his family and friends back home in Ghana regarding remittance.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @broze_djash who is based in Canada said his plans to remit money to his loved ones back home in Ghana to celebrate the yuletide has changed because of the depreciation of the dollar against the cedi.

In the 14-second video, he remarked that as things stand the appreciation of the cedi has affected everything so he wants whoever was promised something by him to forget about it.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians reacted to the video

Netizens who saw the video asked him to consider changing his mind and also supported his idea.

send it on mobile money

endurance

This year is not ending well for me

Scholastica

Never oo abeg send it now

Quabena Nyame

Sika no ashy

Abenasey

am not sending money this Xmas oo not even next months cos eeiii

