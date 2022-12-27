A lady took to Facebook to share with people the humble home she managed to set up for herself

The lady posted photos of the outside and inside of her well-organised shack, and it was a wonderful sight

Many people loved her post and commented with countless compliments for the creative homemaker

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One lady recently showed people that she makes the most of living in a shack. Her pictures show how aesthetic the home looks on the inside.

People commented with praise on the woman's decorating skills. A few people thought she did an amazing job at making the interior look amazing.

Woman's shack impresses netizens

A Facebook user, Gabaza Blackbinoh Getty, showed people her humble home. She shared the pictures of her shack and put them on a Facebook group for others to judge.

The online user's home has a little veranda. On the inside, she decorated with a red rug that matches her floor and a chocolate brown couch. The colour of her furniture matches her kitchen working surface, which is decorated with brown cabinets and a granite-like top.

A lady wanted people to see the way she decided to organise her shack. Image: Gabaza Blackbinoh Getty

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps were blown away by her home and had compliments for her choice of furniture, especially the couch. Many netizens also remarked on how clean her space was.

Thuli Mpofana commented:

"Love it! "

Sgananda Phili commented:

" t's beautiful shem jealous down."

Zona Zukhanye Asivuyise commented:

"My goodness! The cleanliness, and kuhle mtase.[It's beautiful]"

Retselisitsoe Teetsi commented:

"Beautiful couch."

Sakina Wa Mangani commented:

"I am living in a big house but l don't have sofa like yours."

Khanyi Ncube commented:

"I saw this and it made me miss home a lot, can someone send me inhlabathi please."

Wibby Kells commented:

"Never judge a book by it's cover."

Ejiro Ovie commented:

"Lovely and neat."

Lady arranged her one room well

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady, @sebeti, who rented a one-room apartment has made a video to show people how she portioned the space into different sections.

At the entrance of the apartment is her gas cylinder. Beside it was her cooker, kitchen cabinet and fridge. The kitchen part of the house was well arranged.

The lady placed her bed in the rear section of the room and complemented the space with a beautifully made wardrobe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng