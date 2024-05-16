Ace Liam's mother has been recognized by his school after he was declared the new world record holder

This comes after his mother announced that the school has made plans to promote him to join his seniors because he is mature for his class

Many people who commented on the video celebrated Ace Liam for setting a new world record

Ace Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, the Ghanaian boy who was recently approved by the Guinness World Record as the world's youngest male artist, has chalked up another impressive feat worth celebrating.

The one-year-old, whom many Ghanaians are praising, is also about to be promoted to the next class so he can study with his seniors.

Ace Liam to be promoted to the next class Photo credit: @ace_liam_paints/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This was disclosed in a TikTok video by his mother, Chantelle Eghan, where she revealed that his teacher relayed the good news to her and explained that Ace Liam is intelligent and mature, hence the decision to promote him to join his seniors.

The woman then shared an adorable moment where Ace Liam was in a jubilant mood being told that he had set an enviable Guinness World Record.

The adorable video had raked in over 600 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate Ace Liam

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section congratulated the one-year-old and his mother.

Piesie_Kaakyire_Hemaa stated:

Well done for being the best mum he could ever have.

Makeup Artist In Accra replied:

God works it out every single time

user32537006591267 added:

Congratulations. It won’t have been possible without you and God

Mimi Divalish commented:

i am proud of your genius child

maria replied:

indeed, Ghana is proud of you boy

Strawberry fitness replied:

Awwwwnnnn congratulations,this is so beautiful. God bless you mummy

Ace Liam's mom advises parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of Ace Liam has advised parents not to look down on their kids who want to be in the arts.

Chantelle Eghan, in an interview, noted that parents often do not want their wards in the arts space due to a perception that the arts do not pay.

She, however, contested that claim, arguing that one can make a living from the arts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh