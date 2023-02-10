A foreign woman shared a video of how her Ghanaian landlord helped to give her apartment in Ghana a complete makeover

She explained that before the renovation, her apartment had no kitchen and an ugly-looking bathroom

Several netizens were impressed by the massive transformation at the young lady's apartment and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A pretty lady with the YouTube channel Global Gyal has wowed several internet users by sharing a video of her massive apartment transformation with the help of her landlord. She explained that when she got the apartment in July 2021, it had no kitchen and an ugly-looking bathroom.

Pretty lady shares how her landlord helped her to renovate her apartment. Photo credit: Global Gyal

The YouTuber showed netizens how the apartment looked before she moved in - a single room with a bed and a fridge in the corner. She explained that renovations at the property started a month after she moved in.

The significant renovations she embarked on with the landlord at the property involved adding a kitchen, giving the bathroom a makeover and adding air-conditioning units to the apartment.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the abroad-based woman's renovated apartment.

Several netizens were impressed by the apartment makeover process and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@GlobalGyal commented:

I don't know which one I enjoyed most - the AC, bathroom, or kitchen . I'm so grateful we were able to make this happen, though. Have you ever done any major work on your house/apartment? What was your experience like??

@Ariventuras said:

Whew - what a process!! I’m so glad your apartment turned out nicely in the end. Thanks for sharing your journey with us . Accra is on my bucket list!!

gracekiss1120 added:

Wow! You have an apartment in Ghana, that’s good ❤️

@1stsamtvus583 remarked:

Gyal, $200 a month for this small apartment is unfair

