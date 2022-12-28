A 14-year-old Ghanaian girl known as Princess Agbevadi has gotten missing at Lapaz

The young girl was traveling from Kasoa in the Central Region to Taifa in Greater Accra

The family of the girl has made the numbers 0244811306 and 0540542487 for anyone with information about her

Princess Agbevadi, a 14-year-old girl has reportedly gone missing while she was en route to Taifa, which was her final destination.

The young lady, as reported by Citinewsroom, could not be traced after she reached Lapaz while on her way from Kasoa in the Central Region.

According to Princess' family who made the information public, the young girl is able to speak three different languages quite fluently which are: English, Twi, and Ewe.

Photo of Princess Agbevadi and Lapaz where she went missing Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: Facebook

Anyone with information about her is entreated to reach the family on via 0244811306/0540542487.

Ghanaians react to the story of the 14-year-old Princess Agbevadi getting missing

After hearing of the report, below were some of the comments shared by Ghanaians under the post.

Daniel Javier, for instance, commented:

Hmmm a friend of mine was kidnapped when traveling from Pokuase to Ashaiman so we later heard these kidnappers took him to Takoradi and cut his head inside a bush

Kelvin Dunyo indicated:

God keep her safe from wicked & unreasonable men in Jesus' name! Amen!!! She shall be found without any blemish!!!

Deven K Deo said:

Kidnapping is trumpeting siren in Ghana these days ohhh ,the authorities must act b4 it's out of hand.

Woman found after she went missing

In a similar story, "Ante Aggie" the 76-year-old Ghanaian woman also known as "Mama Aggie" or "Akua Sekyeraa has been found after she went missing for a couple of days.

As some readers would recall, the woman had gone missing while she was wearing an African print kaba with a scarf, clutching a black lady's bag around Rocky Down in Amamorley in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Richard Mawunyo, a grandson of Mama Aggie said:

"To God be the Glory, our missing mother and grandma Agnes Appiah-Korang has been found and returned home. I'm sure after flyers and announcements went out about grandma people were on the lookout for her".

