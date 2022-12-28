A little white girl has melted hearts on social media after she was filmed singing a popular Ghanaian Christmas song

In the video on TikTok, the girl who was dressed as Santa identified herself as a Ghanaian American

Social media users who saw the video commended her for the wonderful display

A little white girl often known in Ghanaian parlance as an Obroni has wowed many netizens on social media after a video of her singing a popular Ghanaian Christmas song surfaced online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @forstersessah455, captured the moment where the little girl beautifully dressed as Santaclaus sang the famous Ghanaian song “ Yema Mo Afehyia pa” which is a tune that often comes alive during the yuletide.

Little Obroni earns praise after singing Yema Mo Afehyia Pa song Photo credit @forstersesah455/TikTok

Before her thrilling performance, the 4-year-old who spoke in Twi identified herself as Charlie and clarified that she is not British but rather an 'American Ghanaian'.

Ghanaians praise Charlie

Netizens who saw the video were amazed at how she sang the tune with such composure and vigour.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 40,000 likes and 1500 comments

Watcha trying to know??

She knows how to sing it better than me and I'm fully Ghanaian!

MrOREO

Amazing.. Its sad that children now found in Ghana can't speak a word of their mother tongues..

Boss Lady

Awwwwwwwwwwnnn. U have done well baby gal

Rabbi J@

Those denying their children to speak their local dialect should lear something here

NAAkoshie Dzidula

she sang it with real passion

YesuMogya Louis Bine

You are too great my dear little girl. Stay blessed

