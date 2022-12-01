A 76-year-old Ghanaian woman called Ante Aggie has been found days after she went missing

Ante Aggie was found by a friend of her grandson who spotted the woman at Kaneshie

The family is grateful to everyone who helped by sharing the news and being on the lookout for the woman

"Ante Aggie" the 76-year-old Ghanaian woman also known as "Mama Aggie" or "Akua Sekyeraa has been found after she went missing for a couple of days.

As some readers would recall, the woman had gone missing while she was wearing an African print kaba and slit with a scarf, clutching a black lady's bag around Rocky Down in Amamorley in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Richard Mawunyo, a grandson of Mama Aggie said:

"To God be the Glory, our missing mother and grandma Agnes Appiah-Korang has been found and returned home. I'm sure after flyers and announcements went out about grandma people were on the lookout for her".

He further stated that a friend of Ante Aggie's grandson saw her at Kaneshie market and called him between 3 and 4 pm yesterday.

When asked, she said she was going for a church members funeral, which was believable because she had packed a black and white cloth attire for the funeral along with her BP machine and other necessities.

Nothing she took with her appeared to have gotten lost or been stolen. Arrangements were made and she was moved to her daughters residence at Madina.

Ante Aggie has gone for a checkup at the Madina Polyclinic and the family is awaiting results as she appears to have lost weight but aside that looks fine physically.

"The family of Agnes Appiah-Korang would like to thank all those who helped search for her and/or prayed with them as they searched for her especially Ebenezer Quist of YEN, Dr. Ayigbe Borla bird and all Twitter users who retweeted for her search. God richly Bless you all," Richard further added.

