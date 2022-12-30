A Ghanaian lady has called out ladies who never buy gifts for their partners during the festive season

In a viral video, the woman said women who have not bought any gift for their partners since the start of the year should do so before we enter 2023

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for her wise counsel during this moment.

A young Ghanaian lady has admonished her fellow ladies who often demand gifts from their partners but never give in return to make it right by buying a nice gift for their lovers before 2022 ends.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @renasignature_ wondered why some ladies have developed a penchant for receiving gifts from their partners but never reciprocate that show of affection.

“Please go and ask your guy what he wants as a present and buy it for him. Don’t be stingy put some smiles on the faces of your partners, buy them a gift before the year ends” she advised

The 40-second video at the time of writing the report had raked in over 1000 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens who watched the video commended the lady for what they believe are truthful remarks.

don calis

pls which drink is your favorite... emm as I can see its malt. infact 1 carton of Malt for you.

ElSpiritus

God bless you Obaapa. We will make you a special guest at the Brotherhood Annual meeting in 2023 wai

kingsley Berk

I have seen my friends posting you on their WhatsApp status

Don Lucio

They are coming for u but we are ready to protect u

Abraham Mensah

awwww the whole brotherhood will protect u

Source: YEN.com.gh