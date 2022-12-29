A Ghanaian man has wondered why loved ones suddenly change their attitudes when they learn that you have travelled abroad

In a TikTok video, the man expressed it is a nice feeling seeing how friends and family treat him as if he is the only wise person they know

Netizens who watched the video were divided in their opinion with some urging him not to let the praise singing get into his head

A Ghanaian man living abroad has taken to TikTok to express his amusement at how family members and friends suddenly changed their attitude towards him when news of his travel got to them.

The young man @mustaphabekoe who made the observation opened up on how people who travel outside are suddenly accorded respect and dignity, a situation he said would never have been the case if they stayed in their home country.

Ghanaian man says his family now treats him with respect after he moved abroad Photo credit:@mustaphabekoe/TikTok

“When you travel abroad your family members, friends and even people that underestimated you suddenly give you attention. They crave to seek your opinions as if you are the only sensible person they know. I like this feeling” he said.

Ghanaians react to the comment

Netizens who reacted to the video buttressed his assertion with some even giving examples to back their claim.

At the of writing the report, the video had raked in over 600 likes.

Borja

me in Accra sef when I send some.coins back home. I'm the youngest buh now my dada dey discuss serious with me instead of those old ones.

Ahwenepa01

don't let it get into your head .....some of them are pretending

Eric mayor

The funny thing is all the friends, girls n mates who never replied ur txt now txt first

Justcallme Baggio

For real bro

