A young Ghanaian lady has admonished men who take delight in cheating on their partners to put a stop to it.

In a video on TikTok, the lady remarked that any woman who agrees to be a side chic has an ulterior motive and not because of love.

Netizens who reacted to the video were divided in their opinions with some asking to advise women too

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian lady has admonished men who are fond of cheating on their wives to put an end to it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @akuajones said that it is painful to hear stories of how some men abandon the women who have been with them through thick and thin only to go in for a slay queen.

The lady said the bitter truth that most men would not want to hear and probably have never been told is that every side chic is in for something peculiar and not love.

This young lady says men should stick to their partners and leave side chics Photo credit@akuajones/TikTok

Source: UGC

“Let me tell you the truth, no side chick loves you more than your wife,” she said with vim.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians react to the statement by the lady

The daring comment by the lady was met with diverse opinions from netizens who reacted to the video.

For some, the same situation applies to women who also cheat on their husbands.

Others also commended the lady for speaking on this matter.

Fab Danso

hmmmm u are 100%ryt

peekayblue4

How will u know d lady we stay with are loving n supportive

Black_Perry

So what if she doesn’t take me serious because i don’t see any change

Bowye Nana Kay

it's the same for you women too

bobos_take

The monies those men spend on their side chicks are for those activities . Most men will not leave their wives for their side chicks

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read; Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh