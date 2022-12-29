A Ghanaian lady has admonished men who are looking to go into a relationship never to beg a lady to love them.

In the video on TikTok, the young lady said people who beg ladies to love them later regret it.

Netizens who watched the video commended the young lady for speaking on such a sensitive issue

Men who have plans to beg ladies into falling in love with them have been asked to put a stop to it because it won't work.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, a young lady @officiallhadymhay has explained that forcing a woman to love you out of pity is the biggest mistake that any man looking for a life partner can make.

A Ghanaian lady urges men not to beg any woman for a relationship Photo credit@officiallhadymhay/TikTok

Rather, she asked such men to be patient and cautious in their search for a lover so that they don’t make regrettable life choices.

“Never beg a woman to love or marry you .Rather be patient in your quest for a partner because there is a lady out there who is willing to show you genuine love and affection" she said.

Ghanaians commend the lady

Netizens who watched the video commended the lady for her advice and words of encouragement.

At the time of writing the video had raked in 20,000 likes and 200 comments

alfredo saalier

God bless you. because been a lady and you able to give this advice

user1491926806814

Yes you are right

Solomon Sk

Tnx for ur message God bless u

alfredo saalier

thanks so much. it's very true

user4471946293752

Thank you so much for your advice God bless you my sister

