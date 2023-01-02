A man found out he had a snake in his room in a bizarre way and showed a video of his discovery which went viral

The man had millions of views after showing the shed snake skin he found in his bedroom before he found the source

Netizens were amazed after the gent made it clear that he had no idea how the snake got into his house

Online users were terrified by what this man discovered in his home. The guy found giant snake skin and then figured out that he had a snake living in his home.

A man found a giant snake in his home and told people that he had no idea how it got in. Image: TikTok/@editz.dog12

People in the comments identified that it was a Kingsnake. Others were mystified and joked that the home was no longer his.

Giant Kingsnake in man's home

A gent went viral on TikTok after posting about the random Kingsnake that he found behind his fridge. Many people were divided as they saw how big the snake was in the video.

Some netizens assured him that the snake was harmless and was a Kingsnake which actually protects from other snakes. Los Angeles Zoo confirms that the snake species hunts other snakes. Others were terrified and commented that they would have immediately evacuated the home.

lvnonfthhjn47 commented:

"Kingsnake, harmless and lots of fun to hold."

Mantha_020 commented:

"Yeah so...that's not your house anymore."

GhostAngel commented:

"Just a Kingsnake protecting you from other snakes."

Masters1993 commented:

"I’ve just realised that finding a snakes shedded skin is scarier than finding the snake."

Ananda commented:

"The snake skin alone is enough for me to leave the country."

BrianLion commented:

"Bro the first thing I'm doing is running for the lightswitch."

N I C K B O L O commented:

"I thought when snakes remove their skin they leave that area?"

LEO commented:

"Let me guess.. Australia?"

Mighty unjust commented:

"Day one living in Australia ."

