A video of a popular Ghanaian soldier on his plans after relocating abroad has gone viral

In a video, he said he now wants to become a lawyer in the US and has plans to go to law school

Many people who commented on the video shared their opinions regarding the decision of the man to leave the Ghana Army

Raymond, a popular Ghanaian soldier who captivated many with his physique and swag, is settling nicely in his new environment after relocating to the US.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Poleeno, the retired Ghanaian solider in setting the record straight on his decision to leave the Ghana Army after 19 years said he moved to the US because he wanted to have time for his family.

Quizzed by the host on whether he plans to join the US Army, Raymond could not provide a definite answer on that.

He howver answered that he desires to go to school because he wants to practice law in the US especially now that he is a citizen.

I did not involve myself in land matters

The retired soldier also remarked that during his military service, he made a conscious effort to avoid meddling in land issues and litigations.

He explained that he always tried to stick to tasks assigned to him and hence saw no need to do things that would bring dishonour to him and his bosses.

At the time of writing, the video of the young man opening up on his travel has raked in over 4000 views and 19 comments

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over his decision to leave, with some opining that this sends a clear message about the country's current state

Ghanaian policeman delights as he becomes a soldier in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has enlisted into the United States (US) Army after ditching the Ghana Police Service

The young man, identified on his socials as Kobby Kay, served as an officer in the Ghana Police Service for a couple of years before quitting to seek greener pastures in the US.

A video making rounds on social media rolled over old photos of Kobby Kay in his Ghana Police uniform while on duty.

