Lil Win has shared his thoughts about Ghana's dancehall scene, lamenting about its downward trajectory

He established that Samini and other dancehall stars had become irrelevant and launched his foray into the scene

He shared a captivating freestyle, which has got many of his fans talking about his range as an artiste

YEN.com.gh exclusively asked entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about his thoughts on Lil Win's assertion about the state of dancehall music in Ghana

Ghanaian comedian and musician recently visited TV3 to promote his upcoming movie premiere, A Country Called Ghana.

The star-studded, highly anticipated movie, which features top Nollywood stars, has increased the actor's ratings in the movie world.

A recent video of Lil Win freestyling has proven that the actor's outstanding music legacy also lingers on.

Lil Win forays into dancehall

Multi-talented entertainer Lil Win is widely known for his upbeat Azonto and Afrobeats hits, including Mama Boss Papa and Azonto Ghost.

During a recent chat with 3Xtra, the musician launched his dancehall bid after criticising the genre's top practitioners, including Samini, for slowing down.

A freestyle he shared, the platform has surfaced online, sparking numerous conversations about the musician's multi-talented profile.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the state of dancehall music in Ghana following Lil Win's comments, entertainment analyst Yaw Boau-Ayeboafoh established in an exclusive interview that,

What Lil Win said has been re-echoed by many others, but dancehall music in Ghana is not dead. What's happening is that fans have fixed their eyes on top stars like Stonebwoy, who used to churn out more dancehall songs but have chosen to diversify their catalogue. But apart from them, there are a dozen number of other stars including Genna who are doing amazing dancehall music.

Fans react to Lil Win's dancehall freestyle

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's new dancehall freestyle.

@1real_Omar said:

The guy is effortlessly funny

@cfc_benno wrote:

The talent be overload for ein end mmom

@shaakaempire commented:

Shatta wale, weezy is coming for your crown ooo

@Phacterz1 commented:

This guy is effortlessly great at everything he does

@olamide_bo added:

he dey do everything some ..ei wizzy

Lil Win laments about snub from award schemes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had bemoaned the lack of acknowledgement from Ghanaian music award schemes, expressing the unfair treatment from organisers.

According to Lil Win, with songs like Mama Boss Papa and Ladder in his catalogue, he should have some awards from the 3Muic Awards or the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, now Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

