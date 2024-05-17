Ahuofe Patri has addressed Ghanaians who have been constantly trolling her on social media for her looks, claiming that she looks old

The beautiful actress, who was tired of being the target of bullies online, said she was human and was bound to grow, pleading with Ghanaians to leave her alone

In the comments section of the video shared on social media, netizens sympathized with the actress and appreciated her beauty

Popular Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri has addressed the constant trolling on social media about her looks. The actress says she has been the subject of online bullying, with some netizens claiming that she looks old.

Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri Photo Source: priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Source: Instagram

Ahuofe Patri, who has been at the receiving end of these unwarranted comments, decided to address the issue. In a message, she reminded Ghanaians that she was human and was bound to grow. She pleaded with Ghanaians to stop the trolling and let her live her life in peace.

The actress’s message touched the hearts of many social media users. In the comments section of the video shared on social media, netizens expressed their sympathy towards Ahuofe. They appreciated her beauty and courage in standing up against the bullies.

Ahuofe Patri's message touches hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

oobedhopes_ commented:

Hmm, Ghanaians will talk regardless…Anyways, is there any lady who is single and wants to talk?❤️

iamrukkymustaph said:

This isn’t even funny. I honestly don’t know what’s wrong with some people. Isn’t ageing supposed to be a blessing?

welbecke commented:

She should not mind them. She is very beautiful

naknor1 said:

Ghanaians and Koreans I wonder which country is worse in cyber bullying. It is so sad

sophiaantwi96 said:

Live your life the way it pleases you because in this life no matter what you do people will talk about you

Ahuofe Patri speaks about married men

In another story, actress and fitness influencer Ahuofe Patri recounts an experience with a married man who tried to woo her.

In a new video, she said that the man showered her with a lot of attention and sweet talk.

She turned the man down only to realise several weeks later that he was married.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh