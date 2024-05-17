An elderly Ghanaian woman has voiced her frustrations over a high electricity bill she received

A trending video online captured a GH₵4,000 ECG bill that she was asked to pay

Netizens questioned why the ECG would ask a woman who uses only two light bulbs, without any appliance, to pay such an exorbitant bill

An older Ghanaian woman has expressed concerns over an exorbitant bill she received from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh online showed a picture of an ECG bill of GH₵4,000 that the woman is being asked to pay for her electricity usage within a month.

She described the bill as outrageous, considering she only used two light bulbs in an old-looking dilapidated structure.

Speaking in Ewe, one of the local languages spoken in the Volta and Oti Regions of Ghana, the yet-to-be-identified elderly woman said she does not understand why she was presented with such high bills when she does not use any electrical appliances.

Netizens share similar experiences

The video of the old woman's reaction to the electricity bill got many netizens agitated as they shared experiences dealing with the ECG.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

@cashmoneymaker1 said:

"Ecg criminals and corrupt people. They know what they are doing."

@memphis_okai replied:

"Relax … price is outrageous but have we asked them we last they paid for lights??"

@CescySeth said:

"Maybe some wicked person has tapped into her line and is using big appliances. Or it is clearly an error."

@peagama also said:

"The meters are faulty. My friend was charged GHS 19,000."

@WisdomEzah replied:

"It’s the new system they’re using . Per my knowledge all the bills are estimated."

@kofibonna had this to say:

"This nonsense must stop. @ECGghOfficial keeps duping people who are vulnerable. The current bills are outrageous and they honestly know it but since nono e checks on them, they take from some low class people and squander them."

commented:

"Because of non reliable tracking data. They are just throwing up bills to anyone regardless of whoever and the class of person. Is there anything to smile about. Ooh Ghana."

Ameyaw Debrah complains bitterly after receiving an electricity bill of over GH¢8k

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah took to his X page to complain bitterly about an exorbitant bill he was charged for electricity in just a month.

A screenshot he shared showed that he was to pay over GH¢8k for a month's use of electricity, which he plans not to pay.

In the post, the angry media personality said he would prefer if ECG disconnected him from the national power grid than pay such an amount.

