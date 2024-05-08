Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene and decorated Ghanaian DJ, DJ Vyrusky, have yet again released another banger titled Follow Who Know Road

The duo and others were in the studio dancing to the new song in a video that Kuami Eugene shared

Many people shared positive reviews on the song, while others talked about how talented the singer is

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene and multiple award-winning Ghanaian DJ Vyrusky have teased their fans with another hit song.

DJ Vyrusky and Kuami Eugene in the studio. Image Credit: @kuamiEugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene and DJ Vyrusky dropped another banger

Kuami Eugene shared a video on his Instagram page of himself, DJ Vyrusky and a few others dancing hard to their new song titled Follow Who Know Road.

This is the third song Kuami Eugene has released or has been featured on after his near-fatal car accident some weeks ago.

In the caption of the post, the Monica hitmaker hinted that it was a banger. He wrote:

Tune #FollowWhoKnowRoad

Below is a video of Kuami Eugene, DJ Vyrusky and others jamming to the new song in the studio.

Reactions to Kuami Eugene and DJ Vyrusky's new song

Many people took to the comment section to share positive reviews of the new song after watching Kuami Eugene and DJ Vyrusky dancing to it in a video.

Others also were awed by the incredible talent of the Lynx Entertainment signee. Below are the opinions of fans on the video:

joe_paintsil

You be too much my brother @kuamieugene ❤️❤️❤️❤️

nhanha_yaw_aiden

This is jam

rama_dejesus

Another banger

bel.anzy_sweet_16

I’m excited to see you healthy and strong. Lots of love ❤️❤️❤️

notreally_.sam

Wonso dabiaaa f3 aa na woho y3 f3 ei

directorhafiz

And that’s a hit @kuamieugene straight

swiss_fremp

@kuamieugene you be human being?

"New banger": Okyeame Kwame and Kuami Eugene jam hard to a new song

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene and Okyeame Kwame excited many fans when they dropped a teaser of their unreleased song.

In the video's caption shared by Okyeame Kwame, he noted that he visited Kuami Eugene, where they created the masterpiece.

Many people shared positive reviews in the comments, while others shared their anticipation for the song's release date, which might be Okyeame Kwame's birthday.

Okyeame Kwame, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, spoke about how the hit song was birthed.

Source: YEN.com.gh