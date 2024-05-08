A man and his two-year-old son have died after a speeding minibus crashed into them near Jukwa

The two were travelling on a motorcycle when the vehicle ran into them, killing them instantly

Fourteen others on board the commercial vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries

A man and his two-year-old son have died after a speeding minibus crashed into them near Jukwa on the Twifu Praso to Cape Coast Highway.

The two were travelling on a motorcycle when the vehicle ran into them, killing them instantly.

The crash also left 14 injured

Source: UGC

Fourteen others on board the commercial vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries.

They were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

According to an eyewitness, the minibus, moving at high speed, attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control, struck two people, and finally veered off into a bush.

The Jukwa Police Command are investigating the road crash.

Police officers involved in crashes

Some police at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement and disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

In July 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a minibus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh