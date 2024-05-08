Akwaboah has been taking flak after recently tying the knot with his sweetheart

The singer has subtly replied to his critics with a hilarious video of Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The video indicated that he had heard all that people were saying about him an d would strike at the right time

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, simply known as Akwaboah, has subtly reacted to critics of his recently held wedding.

Akwaboah tied the knot in a plush traditional wedding ceremony held in Accra on Friday, May 3, 2024. He followed it up with a church ceremony the next day.

Following the wedding, Akwaboah and his wife, Theresa, have been bashed on social media for various reasons.

However, in what could be described as a shade to the critics, Akwaboah has indicated that he has taken note of what people are saying about him.

To tease the critics, the Posti Me singer shared a video meme of renowned pastor and politician Christian Andrews, a.k.a. Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

In the video, Kyiri Abosom was also addressing social media criticisms saying:

"Everybody can say whatever they want, it is waiting for you. I will strike at the right time. I am monitoring many people, and if I finish, I will take you to God and see what He can do in this short time. If it falls on you, they will bring you to me," he said.

Fans react to Akwaboah's shade

The video has triggered mixed reactions among Akwaboah's followers.

ghanafuonsem said:

Akutia King kong . You don't know how to play koraa

elcoco8725 said:

Massa focus on your honeymoon and get out of here.. Boring

adjoabaadjoa_herself said:

Don’t give them a listening ear big man..enjoy your beautiful marriage wai

boostwithmax_ said:

Same people that was saying that are here saying they didn’t say anything

Akwaboah's wife sings at their wedding

Meanwhile, by enchanting guests, Akwaboah's wife showed she is her husband's number one fan as she sang one of Akwaboah's songs.

While many fans are yet to know more about the lucky woman, her sweet aura at the weddings, where she sang her husband's song and gracefully handed out gifts to family members, has captivated many netizens.

The song, In Love, is a romantic masterpiece from Akwaboah's critically acclaimed album, Lighthouse, released last year.

