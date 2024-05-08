The Attorney General has appealed to the Chief Justice to allow live coverage of the lawsuits challenging the "anti-LGBTQ" bill

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice, the Attorney General said there was significant public interest in the case

Attorney General Godfred Dame has appealed to the Chief Justice to allow live coverage of proceedings related to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, known as the "anti-LGBTQ" bill.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice, the Attorney General cited the significant public interest in the case as justification for live media coverage.

“It is my respectful view that the transparency to be engendered by a coverage of the proceedings would be in the best interest of the administration of justice," he added.

The cases affected include suits filed by Dr. Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky at the Supreme Court, as well as Paul Boama-Sefa and Dr. Prince Obiri-Korang at the High Court.

The Supreme Court will start hearing arguments against the legality of the "anti LGBTQ" bill on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Recently, a High Court has dismissed an attempt to force President Akufo-Addo to formally receive the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill approved by Parliament.

The court noted that granting such a request would be inappropriate because of the legal challenges of the bill at the Supreme Court.

The non-receipt of the bill by the presidency since it was passed on February 28, 2024, has been frustrating for some figures in the legislature.

The proposed law seeks to punish people identifying as LGBTQ with up to three years in prison.

What has Akufo-Addo said about the anti-LGBT bill?

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill before taking action on the possible law.

"The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” he said.

The bill, pushed by eight MPs, was returned to Parliament by the president when sent for his assent.

Almost 60% of voters are in favour of an “anti-LGBTQ bill”

YEN.com.gh reported that 59 percent of Ghanaian voters favour the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, according to a Global Info Analytics survey.

According to data, 37 percent said the president's non-assent would influence their voting decision.

Six thousand one hundred twenty-eight voters were interviewed for the survey, of which 5,928 responded to questions about who they intended to vote in the December 2024 elections.

