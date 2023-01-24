A gentleman from Ghana got the chance to travel to the United Kingdom for his master's degree

Before leaving, the gentleman told his girlfriend and they agreed to do a blood covenant

Now, the young man has found another woman that he describes to be double of his girlfriend and wants to move on

A young man from Ghana who left to pursue further education in the United Kingdom has found himself at the crossroads of a major life decision.

Disclosing his woes to Ms Nancy on Confessions, the gentleman revealed that he had engaged in a blood covenant with his girlfriend back in Ghana.

According to him, at the time they were together in Ghana, he had not envisioned finding another person whom he might consider to be better.

However, after staying in the UK for a while, he has found someone he describes as twice what her girlfriend brought to the table.

Now, he wants to move on but the thoughts of suffering from the curses of breaking his covenant keep haunting him.

“Together forever. Nothing can separate us. If we go our separate ways, may death eat us,” he disclosed the exact spell they recited during the blood covenant.

Ghanaians advise man who wishes to leave his girl after blood covenant

Many social media users in Ghana shared different opinions after reading the account of the young man. Below were some of their thoughts:

Pius Apprey commented:

The very day you fell in love with the UK lady was the beginning of your death! I am even surprised you are still alive. In fact, you are already dead. Your funeral was held last week. The blood is very jealous, especially if it's Blood Group O!

Àssåñ Rhëãl Bwøy indicated:

I remember around this time 2 years ago, I used to eat twice a day...But now things have changed since morning I never chop!

