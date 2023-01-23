PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video has been heaping massive reactions and causing stir on social media as it captures the moment a young man and his newly wedded wife were separated by the pastor officiating their marriage.

In the video that was shared by the TikTok user @kitiba29, the pastor had allowed the couple to engage in the popular 'kiss the bride' tradition following the exchange of vows.

However, the duo kept going at it over and over until the man of God stepped in to put the two 'asunder' for overdoing the 'do'.

Bride and groom separated by pastor Photo credit: @tikito via TikTok

Source: UGC

What netizens are saying about the couple who were separated by the pastor

As the video gathered reactions online, below were some comments YEN.com.gh sighted under it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Maachiaa❤️”Girl no y3 neat

Our bride’s mouth is longer enough wow❤️❤️. Choice of song on point

Abiacq Skincare

Love is love. happiness is free. I wish then forever together, amen

Myra Kanini

Stop criticism she's beautifully n wonderfully made ....God's work of creation has no mistakes He saw it pleasing before His eyes

itzamara.

It a big wedding ooo see crowd ,or did they come to witness if it true or they are rich ??

See the video below:

Ghanaian bride wins hearts with emotional wedding vows

In another viral wedding video, many netizens are in awe following a Ghanaian bride reaffirming her love for her husband as they exchanged their wedding vows on the altar.

The stunning lady who wore a sleeveless wedding gown admitted that it was not love at first sight when she met her husband.

She said with the passage of time, her feelings for him began to grow as she realized that he had everything she needs in a husband.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh