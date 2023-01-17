A young Ghanaian woman has expressed confusion at why some men cheat despite getting everything from a woman

In a video on TikTok, the lady recalled how she opened up to a guy only to find out he was just using her

Netizens who saw the video offered their opinions on why some men might be unfaithful and urged her to be calm

A young Ghanaian lady has used her lived experience to advise young ladies in a relationship to be very vigilant because some men are just cheaters.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @rideandchat, the pretty lady opened up on how she found out that the guy she considered the love of her life was a married man and was only toying with her.

As if that was not enough, the light-skinned beauty said she was just one of his mistresses, as the man was a womanizer.

Ghanaian lady opens up on what it feels like to be a mistress Photo credit@rideandchat/TikTok

Source: UGC

“He and his guys went on a trip to the Volta Region, and he apparently placed a bet with his guys that she has a faithful sidekick who will do anything for her.

She added, “so she called me at 9 pm to visit him at Volta Region that day. After I arrived there at 1 am, his friends were so shocked. That was when one of his guys hit me up to tell me everything. I also confirmed that he was actually doing these things with 9 other women, his wife included”

Ghanaians share their views on the issue

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to react to the video

Bentil Mkd

Has she been on daterush before? Cos I remember a business woman coming on that show looking for love… she resembles her

paulantwibosiako

I think the guy is rich,and want him to be with u only,knwg that he has a wife,ahh do u spend on him or he spend on u,u came to meet it eat urs and LV

Lester Nii Ansah Bot

waa look you dnt value your own life ..leaving to volta around 9pm ..the guy for cheat more on you with a wife ,mistress nd a gf

Real one

You are wearing someone’s hair. And u want to understand men

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

Source: YEN.com.gh