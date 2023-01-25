A woman has posted a video of a nice dance she performed some days before she welcomed her twin babies

She was heavily pregnant when she performed the dance and she rubbed her baby bump as she moved slowly

The new mum has posted a follow-up video to celebrate and show off her babies days after giving birth

A short TikTok video has shown a pregnant woman dancing strongly with her big baby bump.

Some days after the dance, the woman named Adediwura gave birth to twin babies and she has come online to celebrate.

The pregnant woman earlier danced nicely before welcoming the babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@adediwura89.

Source: UGC

Video of a pregnant woman dancing

In the video, Adediwura swung her pregnancy from side to side showing how excited she was shortly before the birth of her babies. It was as if she was using the dance as a means of exercise.

Before posting the dance video, she collaged it with a photo of her kids. She has since posted another follow-up video in which she was seen happily clutching her twins.

In her caption of the video, she said her pregnancy journey ended in praise.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Adediwura's followers on TikTok have joined in her celebration and they are showering him with congratulatory wishes. Some of them prayed to God to give them twins as well.

@user6090371821663 said:

"God I need twins boy and girl this year."

@veronicafranklin56 commented:

"Congratulations dear."

@princess said:

"Wow! Congratulation l tap from your blessings."

@user2041162344749 comments:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessings."

@Dr Funmilight backup said:

"Congratulations to me and yours muah."

@Olivia Ijeaku Oliver commented:

"Congratulations I am the next to carry my twins boys."

@user6541078814408 reacted:

"Congratulations momma. I tap from your blessing."

@user4294198144015 commented:

"Congrats I tap the blessings in the name of Jesus Christ amen Oooooooo."

Source: Legit.ng