A Ghanaian woman has cracked ribs after a video of her complaining bitterly to her children over money dropped online

In a video on TikTok, the woman said she had been informed that a man who owed her a hefty amount had just died

Netizens who saw the video shared varying opinions on the issue with some supporting her adding that they feel her pain

An elderly Ghanaian woman living abroad is trending on TikTok after a video of her lamenting about money owed by a deceased person surfaced online.

In the footage sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @madleyappiah, the woman looks angry and asks her kids not to film her because she is not in the mood.

Asked why she looked so sad, the elderly woman said she had just learnt that a man who owed her money had just died.

Ghanaian woman worried over how to get her money

The woman said her debtor owed her €3,000, equivalent to GH¢‎39,000 cedis. She wondered how she would get the money now that the man had died.

She added that the man’s death doesn’t bother her as much as losing her money under the guise of bad debt.

“I am crying because of my money, as for death, everyone will die, it we those alive now that matter” she said with a straight face.''

Netizens who saw the video laughed off the woman’s gesture with some saying she was right because losing such a massive amount under such circumstances must be painful.

Netizens share their thoughts

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 9000 likes and 400 comments.

Shaweddy commented:

I love Ghanaian parents

Kwasi said:

She’s thinking about her money and not the dead man gangsta mama right there lol.

N posted:

bro all Ghanaian mums are the same

AvvyAdel said:

it’s sad but funny too cause I know how she feels

junior reacted:

auntie has had enough

Balloutbabyy6f said:

Aunty was about to cry

Juic3Boy said:

Ohh auntie money comes and goes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady recently got many talking on social media after sharing a video of a large bowl of boiled plantain and cassava she purchased for GH₵15 and another bowl full of several pieces of meat she got for just GH¢35.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @securenation_ had the lady urging people struggling to relocate to their hometowns and villages where things are much more affordable.

