A young man has vented out his frustration after finding out that his girlfriend lied about her past

In a video on TikTok, the man said he found out his girlfriend is a single mother all these years

Netizens who saw the video said the man should have been circumspect in handling the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man is unhappy that his girlfriend lied to him about her past during their time of dating.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @kojowood14 said he got tipped off by an informant that his serious girlfriend has a child and has been hiding it from him.

He said the lady has been telling him the seven-year-old kid he sees anytime he visits her is actually her youngest sibling.

Ghanaian man complains his girlfriend is a mother of one Photo credit@kojowood14/TikTok

Source: UGC

“Someone in the neighbourhood just told me that my girlfriend has a child. All this while she has been telling me the kid is their lastborn. In this dispensation do we take care of somebody’s child or does she think I am stupid”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The comment by the young man has sparked huge reactions from netizens with some saying he should be respectful to single mothers whereas others commended him for exposing the lady.

Akua Boatemah:

I’m proud born one u won’t get mpo

Tik Toker:

Some of u guys too u r born 1 and born 2

michaeladarkwajun:

the lady should have told the truth

Naa deide:

If she be born one why she no be human? mo agyimi too much ah hw3 na nim bi by now he’s stingy too

Lady complains of being dumped twice

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady is trending on TikTok after she said that she is fed up with having to put up the good girl character when she is in a relationship.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @iamtasha25 remarked that the approach doesn’t work as she has been dumped by her two ex-boyfriends.

“I don’t how you people do it, but in the first relationship I was a good girl, yet I was dumped. I got myself into another one, I was the good girl yet again and still got dumped"

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh