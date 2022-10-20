A lady has recently started a massive conversation on social media after encouraging Ghanaians who are facing hardship in Accra to leave

In a video, she showed a large saucepan filled with cassava and plantain she purchased for just GH₵15 and another pan of meat for GH₵35

Many argued in the comments section that so long as the dollar-to-cedis rate continues to rise, prices of things would be affected regardless of where one stays

A young lady has recently got many talking on social media after sharing a video of a large bowl of boiled plantain and cassava she purchased for GH₵15 and another bowl full of several pieces of meat she got for just GH₵35.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @securenation_ had the lady advising people who are struggling to live within their means to move back to their various hometowns and villages where things are much more affordable.

@securenation_ shared the video with the caption;

Ei really Lemme go back to my village eerr coss ei

Ghanaians who saw the post took to the comments section to share various opinions. At the time of this publication, over 2,000 likes and 57 comments have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@_nana_osei_boateng said:

The thing be simple.. when you get money, go to the village and shop for the whole month and come keep. Simple!

@sikadicious_mamaceeta replied:

Village de beeee ooooo

@kwadwonova asked:

Is the Dollar rate less different in her home town? Anaa Fufu dey pay bills?

From @tonginn:

She’s speaking nonsense don’t mind her , she’s lying ! which 15 cedis ??? Or which 30 cedis meat ??? Is it pork ??? Meat one pound is almost 40 cedis now. Then the animal might have died before it was sold as meat to you !

The full video has been linked below;

World Bank: Ghana Ranks 1st With Highest Food Inflation Of 122% In Africa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana was ranked number one by the World Bank as the country with the highest food prices in Africa.

The World Bank, in its October 2022 Africa Pulse report, disclosed that Ghana is the 1st on the list of countries in sub-Saharan Africa with the highest food inflation.

The Food Price Index reported in sub-Saharan Africa said Ghana’s sharp prices are mainly due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has led to steep increments in food in several countries.

