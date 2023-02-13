Ghanaians still remain hopeful that the famous footballer, Christian Atsu will be found safe and sound

This follows the news of a 2-month-old baby surviving the unfortunate earthquake after more than 5 full days

Many social media users in Ghana have expressed thoughts of hope following the new update from Turkey

Turkey: Five days after Christian Atsu went missing in the earthquake that struck in Syria and Turkey, rescue efforts have yielded a bouncing baby who was found alive.

According to Ndtv, the child was found alive almost 129 hours after the earthquake and thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite the freezing weather.

The news of the new baby has restored the hopes of Ghanaians in finding their beloved superstar, Christian Atsu, a thought that was beginning to get sketchy after days.

Christian Atsu and the baby restoring hope in his rescue Photo credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

They expressed their renewed hope in response to OMGVoice's update which read:

A two months old baby was rescued from the rubble in Turkey 129 hours after the earthquake.

Below were some of the thoughts that reflect how Ghanaians have been feeling after hearing the news of the young baby.

Sage Brown indicated:

We thank God for his life, hopefully we will be super excited to see Christian Astu

Ben Wesley stated:

There's still hope to find Christian Atsu

Candylove Wood mentioned:

Gloy b to God . Dat child is destined fr a special purpose until dat is accomplished natn on dis Earth can kill him.

Christian Atsu's twin sister seriously warns against unconfirmed reports

Meanwhile, twin sister of Ghanaian player Christian Atsu, Christiana Atsupie Twassam, has passionately warned against media reports that have not been verified.

Because of her brother's predicament, she cautioned that disseminating false or unsubstantiated information could cause some family members to worry.

The footballer was reportedly trapped behind debris during the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on January 6; however, other media sites reported that her sibling had been found and saved. Those were simply rumors, it turned out.

When asked whether she was disappointed in an interview with Crime Check TV GH, Twassam said:

''I won't say I'm disappointed because everyone wants to say something to be relevant when something happens.

