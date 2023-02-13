The twin sister of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has passionately cautioned against unconfirmed reports amid the ongoing search for him under debris

Christiana Atsupie Twassam urged the media to desist from reporting unsubstantiated stories because it could cause family members to panic

The Black Stars winger is reportedly buried under debris following a horrible earthquake in Turkey

Christiana Atsupie Twassam, the twin sister of Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu, has vehemently cautioned against unconfirmed reportage in the media.

She warned that spreading unverified or incorrect information could make some family members panic because of her brother's current situation.

Several media outlets said her brother had been located and saved after hearing that the footballer was buried under debris during the terrible earthquake in Turkey on Monday, January 6. It turned out that those were just rumours.

Christian Atsu's sister speaks to unconfirmed reports

When asked whether she was disappointed in an interview with Crime Check TV GH, Twassam said:

''I won't say I'm disappointed because everyone wants to say something to be relevant when something happens.

''But I'll say that you can't pick certain information out there without hearing it from an authentic source ... because he has a family,'' she said.

The football star's troubled twin sister in Ghana pleaded with the public and media to verify information before it is released to spare her family anxiety and fear.

Christian Atsu explains why he pays fines to free prisoners

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu is well known for freeing convicts who owe fines by paying their penalties and giving them money to start a business.

The troubled Black Stars winger is reportedly buried in rubble following a catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, January 6, killing more than 33,000 people. He has not yet been saved.

Before the tragic incident, the Turkish-born footballer spoke with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of the Crime Check Foundation, about his choice to aid in the release of prisoners (CCF).

