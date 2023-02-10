Wife of Black Stars player Christian Atsu, Marie-Claire Rupio, has said she has resolved to get credible news about her husband from his agent

Breaking her silence in a BBC interview on Friday, February 10, Ms Rupio said it was unfortunate that contradicting information would be coming from the club

Atsu's club, Hatayspor Sporting earlier reported that the player had been rescued alive from under rubble after a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, but later said it was a case of mistaken identity

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The wife of Christian Atsu, Marie-Claire Rupio, has admitted that the conflicting reports about her husband since the devasting earthquake dealt a heavy blow to her and the children.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle playmaker was reported trapped under a pile of rubble after the massive earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria.

About 26 hours after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit on Monday, February 6, 2023, the Ghanaian international's club said he'd been found under a pile of rubble and taken to hospital.

L-R: Marie-Claire Rupio, rescue workers in Turkey and Christian Atsu. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Some Turkish media houses even reported that the Ghana Black Stars winger sustained some injuries and was having difficulty breathing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But that good news was short-lived because a few hours later Hatayspor Sporting, the footballer's Turkish club, said it was a case of mistaken identity and that Atsu has not been found.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, February 10, 2023, Atsu's wife said the U-turn by the club was surprising. She said she was going to rely on Atsu's agent in Turkey for credible information on her husband.

"It is quite shocking to imagine if the club is confirming saying he has been found and alive and taken to hospital and 11 hours later my children had to hear it from the radio that they still don’t know where he is.

"I know that his agent is there and they are trying their best to find him so I trust that he will bring me…the news that I can I trust. If he sees him or speaks to him… it is quite confusing," Ms Rupio told the BBC as she fought back tears.

Turkish media say thermal cameras show many people near Atsu's building

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that thermal cameras have shown that there are many people alive but still trapped under a pile of rubble near the building Christian Atsu was staying in before the earthquake hit.

According to the Turkish tabloid Ajansspor, about 1,000 people have been detected to be alive.

The earthquake that hit on Monday has claimed at least 12,000 lives in both Turkey and Syria.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh