Kwaku Sylvester, a 27-year-old Ghanaian welder, has accomplished a remarkable feat by constructing a sturdy car he affectionately named "Buffalo," drawing inspiration from the Jeep Wrangler.

In a conversation with Nana Tea, hailing from Asesewa, Sylvester shared his vision behind creating this vehicle, primarily designed to assist farmers in navigating their farmlands with ease.

He explained that he employed standard welding equipment to build the car and several other machines.

A 27-year-old Ghanaian man builds a car with a welding machine Photo credit: Nana Tea

Source: Youtube

Sylvester says he invested over GH¢ 50,000 in this innovative project and is now seeking support from the government or potential investors to develop his invention further.

According to him, his Buffalo car could significantly benefit the country's agricultural sector, enhancing farmers' productivity.

Ghanaians applaud Sylvester, the 27-year-old who built a Jeep-inspired car

He demonstrated the use of his car in the video posted on the YouTube channel of Nana Tea. Below are some comments that trailed the video.

@ohenebakobinasika1058 said:

All Jokes aside. Buffalo is excellent ❤

@DangoteTv commented:

Great job bro..this guy needs support...pls throw more light on his Agro machines

Watch the video below:

